A man drowned in his hotel bathtub in Bloomington over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.
The elderly man’s body was discovered by cleaning staff early Saturday afternoon at the Days Inn near Hwy. 100 and Interstate 494, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
It is “believed [the man] may have slipped on the floor and fell back into the tub,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jeremy Zoss.
No foul play is suspected in the death of the man, who checked in Friday night. His identity has yet to be released.
