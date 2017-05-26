Gallery: A Hennepin County Sheriff's investigator put on protective footwear before entering the home in which two bodies were found Thursday morning.

Nathan Lehman had a long history of domestic assaults against his parents, yet he was ordered to live with them after he was recently released from a civil commitment for mental illness.

That requirement cost Robert and Debra Lehman their lives this week, as their son stabbed each of them more 20 times with a screwdriver, according to second-degree murder charges filed Friday. The complaint, filed in Hennepin County District Court, says he went in the middle of the night to his parent’s Eden Prairie home and spent less than 30 minutes there before driving away without turning on his headlights.

Officers were called to the Lehman’s house in 6000 block of Woodhill Trail about 7:20 a.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check because Robert Lehman, a bus driver, hadn’t shown up for work. His employer said that was unusual for him. Police said Lehman was identified as a person of interest connected to his parents’ address because of several 911 calls over the past 10 years.

Lehman was arrested about 11:30 a.m. in Buffalo. He was high on methamphetamine and had bloody clothes in the trunk of his vehicle, the criminal complaint said. Court documents say his parents, both in their late 50s, feared him because of past aggressive and delusional behavior.

After his arrest, Lehman made many statements, some of which were incoherent, the complaint said. He went to his parent’s house about 1:30 a.m. Thursday after using methamphetamine. He found his mother in the bathroom and started to stab her in the face and body more than 20 times, the complaint said.

Robert Lehman rushed to his wife’s aid in the bathroom, where he was stabbed more than 35 times, prosecutors say.

Lehman was charged with two felony counts of second-degree murder and he is being held in the Hennepin County jail in lieu of $2 million bail. He will make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Nathan Lehman has been civilly committed as mentally ill and chemically dependent several times since 2014, and he often didn’t comply with medicine or treatment plans. He is incapable of self-management of his personal affairs because of the amount of marijuana and methamphetamine he used on a daily and weekly basis, a court document said.

He suffered from paranoid delusions, and complained that he was being followed by police and the FBI. Last year, he was charged in Otter Tail County District Court for allegedly breaking windows on cars and businesses, pouring window washer fluid in a pickup, evading police to the point they used a stun gun on him, and possessing methamphetamine, according to his criminal complaint.

He was hospitalized for psychological treatment again in February 2016 after jumping out of a moving vehicle. He told staff he would continue to take methamphetamines as his prescription because it helped him connect to God, court documents said,

Nathan Lehman was most recently discharged from the University of Minnesota Medical Center on April 14. A condition of his release was to live at his parents’ home. However, about a week later he went missing, and on May 9, a judge ordered that he again be civilly committed in a locked psychiatric unit, records show.

At that point Lehman’s parents were in fear of him, according to court records. They told one of his case workers that they planned to change the combination to their garage so he could not enter their home. Before he left, Debra Lehman told authorities that her son had packed a bag and wasn’t returning telephone calls.