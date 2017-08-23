Potentially deadly gunfire along bustling Hennepin Avenue in recent days prompted a chorus of outrage Wednesday from leading voices in the business community as well as law enforcement.

Around bar closing time over the weekend, two people were shot in a parking lot next to the Gay 90s club in the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue. Two blocks to the south and two days later, gunfire between two men arguing wounded a bystander.

In his first response as police chief to the heightened concern about the public’s safety in his city, Medaria Arradondo pinned Tuesday evening’s shooting at 6th Street and Hennepin on “someone with no regard or respect for others [who] chose to settle their conflict with a weapon.”

The newly installed chief’s written statement declared, “Violence in any form will not be tolerated in our city. We are working hard to make sure that downtown and all of Minneapolis is safe and vibrant.”

Downtown Council President Steve Cramer is equally troubled by people taking up guns to settle personal disputes “whenever and wherever it occurs” and added that such violence “is especially unacceptable downtown, where the density of people present increases the chance of an innocent bystander simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Cramer, whose council promotes and represents business interests downtown, said that “our community will not tolerate downtown becoming a free-fire zone, period. Any individual who behaves otherwise should count on being quickly apprehended and [expect] the full force of prosecution and sentencing.”

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office, which prosecutes gun crimes by the hundreds in the city every year, filed charges in Sunday’s violence around bar closing outside the Gay 90s. Freeman said his office will seek the harshest penalties possible against defendant Travion J. Jones, 28 of Roseville.

“If we cannot stop this senseless gunfire,” Freeman said in a statement Tuesday afternoon, “we will at least use all of the tools available to us to try to send these shooters away for longer periods of time.”

A few hours later, just the type of gunfire that Freeman highlighted occurred at 6th and Hennepin, with police continuing to look for the perpetrator.

Following up Wednesday, Freeman said, “We cannot substantially reduce gun violence unless there are fewer guns on the street. ... We implore citizens to report anyone with what appears to be an unauthorized gun to police.”

Arradondo said that some of the Tuesday’s shooting was captured on video surveillance. The department is increasing police presence in the area.

Arradondo added that his department is attacking gun violence citywide by going after weapons on the streets and gang activity. He said that so far this year, “weapon recoveries are up over 50 percent citywide compared to last year, with officers taking 654 guns off the street.”

Still, gunfire is finding more victims. Through the end of July, 317 people were shot in Minneapolis, compared with 239 during the same period last year.