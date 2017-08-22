A shooting at 6th Street and Hennepin Avenue wounded a man who happened to be standing near two other men who were arguing nearby, Minneapolis police said.
The shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Michal said two men were arguing. One shot at the other. He missed and hit the victim in the hip area.
The man was in surgery at Hennepin County Medical Center as of 9 p.m., Michal said. Minneapolis and Metro Transit police detained a person, but not the shooting suspect. No arrests have been made, Michal said.
