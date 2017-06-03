A woman was shot in the torso while waiting in line for food outside Pizza Luce in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened around the 3 a.m. bar closing time downtown. Minneapolis police believe a suspect fired multiple rounds from a vehicle on the corner of 4th Street and 1st Avenue N.

One of those bullets struck a 22-year-old woman who was waiting in line for pizza outside the Pizza Luce location. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she underwent surgery for a torso wound.

Police said they do not believe she was the shooter’s target. No one has been arrested, and they continue to look for suspects.

Other rounds struck nearby property, including the wall of Pizza Luce. Cement fragments then splintered off and struck a nearby officer.

An occupied vehicle in the area was also hit, damaging two windows. The people inside were not injured, according to police.

Pizza Luce closed after the shooting, general manager Sarah Paul said. Paul said they expect to be open regular hours Saturday and Sunday.

She said it isn’t rare to hear shootings downtown when the temperature starts rising.

“There’s gunfire in the area in downtown Minneapolis and we’re no strangers to it,” Paul said. “There’s been gunfire ... the past summer and summers past.”

Ninety-two people have been wounded by gunfire in Minneapolis so far this year, Minneapolis police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Michal said. There were 127 wounded in the same time period in 2016.