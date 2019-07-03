OAKLAND -- The Twins meet the A's at 8:07 tonight (FSN) in the second game of a three-game set. Oakland won 8-6 on Tuesday and the Twins lost All-Star pitcher Jake Odorizzi to the 10-day injured list because of a blister.

Jose Berrios was added to the All-Star team, as expected, to replace Odorizzi, who wouldn't have pitched anyway if he had taken his regular Sunday start.

Kyle Gibson (8-4, 4.21 ERA) pitches for the Twins against righthander Mike Fiers (8-3, 4.01) .. Fiers has a no-hitter this season against Cincinnati.

Marwin Gonzalez (sore right big toe) is a late scratch from the Twins lineup. He was set to DH, but will be replaced by Jorge Polanco. So here's the posted lineup, just scratch Gonzalez and insert Polanco: