OAKLAND, CALIF. – Twins pitcher Jose Berrios was added to the American League All-Star roster Wednesday as an injury replacement, with teammate Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list and unable to play.
Berrios is now a two-time All-Star. He is 8-4 with a 2.89 ERA this season.
Odorizzi went on the IL following Tuesday’s loss in Oakland because of a blister on his pitching hand. He had been selected to the All-Star team on Sunday, joining Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco.
Major League Baseball picked Berrios, Brandon Lowe and Xander Bogaerts as All-Star injury replacements, replacing Odorizzi, Tommy La Stella and Hunter Pence.
