Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges must either produce a full 2018 budget by Friday or go to court to explain why the document isn’t ready, a Hennepin County judge has ruled.

Carol Becker, one of two elected members of the six-person Board of Estimate and Taxation, filed a complaint in Hennepin County Court late last week asking a judge to force Hodges to file the full budget “immediately,” arguing the mayor’s delayed release of her spending plan is a disservice to citizens and a violation of the city charter.

By that charter, the Minneapolis mayor must file a detailed budget with the Board of Estimate and the City Council by Aug. 15. Hodges published the general outline of her $1.4 billion budget proposal that day, but will not deliver a full budget address until Sept. 12. She cited the police shooting of Justine Rusz­czyk Damond and explosion at Minnehaha Academy as reasons for the delay. Past mayors have delayed release of the budget after major public safety events.

Hodges also said she asked newly confirmed Police Chief Medaria Arradondo for his ideas on the 2018 police budget, and needs time to incorporate those.

But Becker, who threatened to file a complaint against former Mayor R.T. Rybak under similar circumstances in 2011, was unsatisfied. She said that since the first public hearing on the budget is Sept. 13, Hodges’ proposed release date doesn’t give citizens enough time to digest the lengthy document.

The final Minneapolis budget won’t be approved by the City Council, typically with several late amendments, until December.

Judge Mary Vasaly ruled Monday that Hodges must either produce the budget or “show cause” for the delay in a hearing on Friday afternoon.

The City Attorney’s office, which said last week “the mayor is in full compliance with the City Charter and will vigorously defend this lawsuit,” will give Vasaly a written response on Thursday.

Hodges has proposed raising the property tax levy — the total amount of property taxes collected by the city — by 5.5 percent.