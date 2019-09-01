Authorities have identified the woman who was lured out of a Brooklyn Park hair salon and shot dead allegedly by a longtime felon.

Verneice D. Abrams, 42, of Watertown, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the abdomen on Aug. 21 outside Hair Studio 763 in the 5800 block of Brookdale Drive N., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

James A. Hill, 31, of Minneapolis, was arrested and charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder with intent in connection with the killing while Wednesday shooting, while Deshawn Slaughter, 31, also of Minneapolis, was arrested charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Both remained jailed ahead of court dates later this month.

Hill’s criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions dating back to more than 12 years: once for first-degree robbery, three times for assault and twice for drunken driving.

According to the criminal complaint:

Witnesses told police Abrams walked into a salon and was approached by Hill, who asked her whether she remembered him. It appeared that she did, and the two hugged.

Hill asked the woman to accompany him outside so he could show her something. Witnesses inside the salon then heard a pop and saw Abrams collapse.

Hill fled in an SUV driven by Slaughter.

Surveillance video showed Hill and Abrams walking to the SUV, where he opened the front passenger door and the woman struggled with him. Hill pointed his arm at the woman and she stumbled backward. He then grabbed her purse and jumped in the SUV.

Hill was arrested and told police that he had watched the woman for about 15 minutes before following her into the salon. He confessed to shooting the woman and taking her purse, and also identified the getaway driver. Police also found a purse, 9-millimeter handgun and a credit card in Abrams’ name.

The charges did not specify how Hill knew the woman or why he targeted her.