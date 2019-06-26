Someone driving a car fatally hit a man on a Polaris utility vehicle in rural northwestern Minnesota and fled the scene, authorities said.
The collision occurred early Monday evening in Becker County on County Road 158 just north of County Road 34 in Maple Grove Township, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The 27-year-old UTV rider was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Fargo and died Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His identity has yet to be released.
The car is described as a 1999 Mercury Marquis. Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the White Earth Police Department at 1-218-983-3201 or the Sheriff’s Office at 1-218-847-2661.
