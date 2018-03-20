Hennepin County has launched an internal review of its handling of a case of extreme child maltreatment at a south Minneapolis home, where twin girls with developmental disabilities allegedly endured years of horrific abuse and neglect by their parents.

The review will try to determine why child protection workers and other authorities failed to detect the abuse and remove the two girls from a home that prosecutors have called a "house of horrors." The twin girls, now 21, have described being repeatedly raped, beaten with bats and chained for days at a time without food.

"We need to know what worked, what didn't work, and how do we learn from this going forward so ideally we don't have a repeat," said Hennepin County Deputy Administrator Jennifer DeCubellis, who oversees the county's child protection agency. "We're looking at the whole system ... to understand what happened from end to end and how do we learn from this."

The comprehensive review comes nearly a month after the arrest of the girls' father, and will be unusually broad in scope. County officials intend to scrutinize every interaction between the family and social service agencies, schools, police and the courts to identify missed opportunities and how the child protection system can be improved, officials said.

The case has aroused alarm among child welfare advocates and residents of the quiet, south Minneapolis community where the girls lived and attended school.

According to court documents, Jerry Lee Curry, 52, kept his developmentally delayed daughters chained to a bedroom door for days at a time; beat and raped them; and allegedly allowed drug dealers to have sex with them in exchange for crack.

Clinicians who examined the twins and their multiple scars concluded they had been subjected to a pattern of abuse that was "clinically diagnostic of torture," court records show.

The abuse allegedly went undiscovered for years until one of the twins ran away last May and described her ordeal. When police finally entered the house, they discovered what they called a "sex chamber," with pornographic videos and a heavy wooden paddle wrapped in tape. It was later determined that Curry fathered two children with one of the twin girls, who had attended Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis.

Court records indicate that as far back as 2013, Hennepin County child protection workers knew of possible abuse in the home. One of the children reported that Curry struck her in the back of the head with his fist, and then banged a sibling's head on the countertop. A third child in the home reported being punched in the face multiple times, court records show.

Even so, the county did not open a formal maltreatment investigation. Instead, the case was put on what is called a "family assessment" track, a less confrontational approach intended to keep families together. The county offered the family support services, but the children's mother, Shelia M. Wilson, 48, declined, according to court records.

At a community forum last week, a number of neighbors said they repeatedly reported problems at the family's small blue house on the 4200 block of 17th Ave. S. They questioned why authorities did not act sooner to rescue the twin girls and the other children. Records show that police visited the house more than 50 times for multiple reports of domestic violence and missing children.

"There were multiple agencies that really dropped the ball," said Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, who spoke at the community meeting. "Either these agencies did not believe the reports [of abuse], or they really didn't rise to the level of creating some safety nets for these young women. Either way, there has to be some sort of analysis to identify the weak links in the system."