Mound

Built in 1974, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,624 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, Brazilian teak hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances and cherry cabinets, walkout basement, deck, patio and pergola. Listed by Michelle Armstrong, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 612-327-9999.

St. Paul

-

Built in 1941, this four-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 1,881 square feet and features an all-brick exterior, two bedrooms with a full kitchen and full bath on the upper and main levels, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, full partially finished basement, deck, patio, fenced yard and two-car detached brick garage. Listed by Bill Duel, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-247-8386.

Northfield

-

Built in 1910, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,327 square feet and features three bedrooms and a loft on one level, spiral staircase, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, hardwood floors, partially finished basement, deck, porch and two-car detached garage. Listed by Rob Schanilec, Professional Pride Realty, 507-301-1772.

Note: Listings active as of Oct. 23

Photos provided by JFuerst Real Estate Photography/Spacecrafting/Mycah Schrader Photography