Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said Thursday that the fatal police shooting of Justine Damond should not have happened — and that the lack of body camera footage from the incident is “unacceptable.”

“We have put too much time, money and effort into [body cameras] to have them fail us when we needed them most,” Hodges said in a blog post Thursday afternoon. “That cannot happen again.”

Both Hodges and Council Member Linea Palmisano, who represents the ward where Damond lived, have said in recent days that the city’s body camera policy needs to be changed.

At a news conference with the mayor and Assistant Police Chief Medaria Arradondo Tuesday, Palmisano said her office is exploring policy changes it can make in response to the shooting. This includes proposing new updates to body camera policies, working with the Police Conduct Oversight Commission on a review of body camera compliance and tasking the city’s audit department with evaluating how body cameras are being used, she said.

“We are also having lots of discussion about how we can start to make some bigger changes on policing in this city,” she said.

In her blog post, Hodges said she expects the police department “to make any and all changes needed to our policy so that we can be sure we will have body cam footage when we need it,” and to take the events surround the shooting Saturday into consideration when making those changes.

Damond, 40, called 911 Saturday night after hearing what sounded like an assault in the alley behind her house in Minneapolis’ Fulton neighborhood. According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Damond approached the driver’s side of the responding police vehicle, and police officer Mohamed Noor, who was sitting the in passenger seat, shot her through the squad’s open window.

Neither Noor nor officer Matthew Harrity had their body cameras on at the time of the shooting. The squad car dash camera was also not turned on.

Moving forward, Hodges said, she expects police to activate their body cameras as soon as they begin responding to a call.

Hodges echoed Palmisano’s call for an independent audit, and said she plans to work with the council member’s office, the Office of Police Conduct Review and the Police Conduct Oversight Commission to begin that process.