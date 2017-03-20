A breakdown in communication from City Hall on down to cops on the streets hindered the proper response to an 18-day occupation of a north Minneapolis police station following the police shooting of Jamar Clark, concluded a new federal report which also lauded their commitment to “peaceful, measured response” to prevent protest from escalating.

The report, released Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice’s COPS Office, also put forth a long list of recommendations focused on use-of-force, communication, training and tools “for managing demonstrations, officer safety, and community engagement.”

The review praised the city and police department for preventing the protests from escalating.

“The Minneapolis Police Department displayed commendable restraint and resilience in these extremely difficult circumstances,” acting COPS Office director Russell Washington said in a statement. “The findings and recommendations outlined in the report will not only benefit MPD and the City of Minneapolis, but provide a road map for other cities faced with similar challenging situations.”

However, the city’s response “lacked a coordinated political, tactical and operational response.”

“This led to inconsistent messaging, confusion and ineffective communication that negatively affected the response,” according to a summary of the review. “The assessment team found that a breakdown in communication between city leaders, police leadership and line officers impacted the ability of line officers to carry out the response and inhibited effective crowd management.”

Demonstrations roiled the streets outside the Fourth Precinct police station for weeks after Clark’s death in November 2015. During the occupation, a small group of protesters hurled Molotov cocktails and rocks, and scrawled anti-police messages on the side of the building.

Some of the protest organizers criticized the department for what they saw as a heavy-handed response, with some officers using batons and pepper spray against protesters.

Months later, police Chief Janeé Harteau and Mayor Betsy Hodges called on the COPS office to review the city’s response. The federal agency has conducted similar reviews after mass demonstrations in Baltimore and Ferguson, Mo.

Story to be updated.