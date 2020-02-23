Gunfire inside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub after closing time left one person critically wounded and a second person also shot, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in Rouge at the Lounge, according to emergency dispatch audio, and police say they haven't made any arrests.

Rouge co-owner Brian Bell said Sunday that he was "too shaken up" to talk about the violence inside his club.

Numerous 911 calls about shots being fired inside brought officers to the scene in the 400 block of N. 2nd Avenue, said police spokesman John Elder.

The officers arrived and "dealt with a chaotic scene," Elder said. Police detectives worked through the night investigating the shooting.

Officers located a gunshot victim in his 20s and "immediately began chest compressions," he said.

A heartbeat was re-established, and the man was driven to HCMC with life-threatening injuries. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, dispatch audio disclosed.

Staff at the hospital alerted police to another man, also in his 20s, who walked into the emergency room with noncritical injuries suffered in the same incident, according to Elder.

Identities of the victims have yet to be released.

Police said the suspect was armed with a .40-caliber handgun, according to dispatch audio. He was described as at least 6 feet 5 inches tall, with long dreadlocks, and wearing a dark jacket and no shirt.

"Among other things," Elder said, "they will also look to see if this incident is linked to any others from the weekend or recent past."

Violence in or immediately outside the club has sprung up at least twice in the past year and a half.

Attempted-murder and assault charges were filed in October against a man they say ran over four people during an argument shortly after bar closing time in the parking lot of the Warehouse District. Defendant Eduardo Morales told investigators that he and his friend had gotten into an argument with a Rouge employee.

In July 2018, a fight prompted a shooting outside the bar that wounded two women and a man.