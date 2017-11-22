Gov. Mark Dayton said Wednesday that he plans to call special elections as soon as possible to replace the two Minnesota legislators who are resigning over sexual harassment allegations.

“I think they’re very important first steps,” Dayton said of the resignations of Sen. Dan Schoen and Rep. Tony Cornish, which they both announced on Tuesday. “I think they’re both doing the right thing.”

Dayton said he’d start the process of calling special elections in Schoen’s southeast metro Senate district and Cornish’s Mankato-area House district as soon as he gets their resignation letters in writing. Schoen, a DFLer from St. Paul Park, and Cornish, a Republican from Vernon Center, are both expected to officially resign in the coming days.

Dayton said he hopes to be able to set the elections soon enough that whoever wins them will be able to take office by the time the next legislative session convenes on Feb. 20 of next year. “You want a full complement of legislators in office when the session begins,” he said.

The resignations of Schoen and Cornish came after a two-week period where allegations against both of them from multiple women consumed the State Capitol. While Cornish apologized for his behavior, Schoen was more defiant: his attorney, Paul Rogosheske, said Schoen maintains his innocence of the allegations but concluded he could no longer be an effective legislator given fierce pressure from prominent DFLers, including Dayton, that he resign.

Rogosheske is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon in which, he said, they will present evidence of Schoen’s innocence.

Dayton said Wednesday that he spoke last weekend to Sen Al Franken, also swept up in harassment allegations.

Dayton said the discussion mostly centered around going through challenging times while under great public scrutiny. Asked why he called for two Minnesota legislators to resign after accusations of harassment, Dayton said the U.S. Senate has an established ethics process for dealing with such situations while the Minnesota Legislature does not.