State Sen. Dan Schoen is planning to resign from the Minnesota Senate in the wake of allegations by a fellow DFL lawmaker, a DFL candidate for office and a Senate employee that he sexually harassed them, his attorney said Tuesday.

Schoen’s attorney, Paul Rogosheske, confirmed to the Star Tribune that Schoen would officially resign his Senate seat at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“He doesn’t feel he can be effective anymore,” Rogosheske said in an interview. “And he doesn’t want to work in an environment like this.”

Rogosheske said Schoen would also share information that would show Schoen has been unfairly maligned.

Schoen is a DFLer from St. Paul Park who was first elected to the House in 2012, where he served two terms. He was elected to the Senate in 2016. A police officer and paramedic in Cottage Grove, he’d been seen as a rising DFL star before the allegations, which led to immediate demands from most of Minnesota’s prominent DFL politicians that he resign.

Schoen denied the allegations when they arose, calling them “either completely false or have been taken far out of context. It was never my intention to leave the impression I was making an inappropriate advance on anyone. I feel terrible that someone may have a different interpretation of an encounter, but that is the absolute truth. I also unequivocally deny that I ever made inappropriate contact with anyone.”

Schoen, 42, is just the latest public figure to fall to credible allegations of sexual harassment sweeping through Congress and the country’s state capitols, prominent media companies and Hollywood studios. U.S. Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota has been accused by two women of unwanted touching, for which he has apologized.

Lindsey Port, a DFL candidate for office in 2016 who is running again for a House seat next year, said Schoen grabbed her buttocks at a Democratic National Committee meeting in Minneapolis in 2015.

Rep. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, said Schoen sent her a string of text messages when she was a candidate for office inviting her to drinks, including one not intended for her that read: “I almost got her. Working on her pretty hard, but I almost got her.”

A Senate employee said Schoen sent her an unsolicited photo of male genitalia.

Once Schoen resigns, Gov. Mark Dayton is authorized to call a special election to replace Schoen’s in a south metro district that could be a competitive race. Both House seats in the districts are currently held by Republicans.