– even just depending on the period – certain individuals aren’t leaving any doubt about their scoring prowess.

“When scorers get that look in their eye,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said earlier this week. “We’ve got a handful of them since Christmas that are playing a much better offensive game with more confidence. And boy, we could use that coming down the stretch right now and for that to continue.”

The Gophers relied on their hot skaters to beat Michigan 4-3 on Saturday to split the series at 3M Arena at Mariucci in front of an announced crowd of 9,149. The home team improved to 11-12-4 (8-7-3-0 Big Ten) while Michigan fell to 10-11-6 (6-7-4-2 Big Ten ). The victory also pulled the Gophers back into second place in the conference with 27 points.

Senior captain Tyler Sheehy was in the mix for every goal, scoring one and assisting three to give him points in 17 of the past 18 games. Leading scorer Rem Pitlick added to his tally with a goal and two assists, giving him a career-high 33 points this season. Sophomore winger Brannon McManus extended his career-high point streak to eight-game points streak with an assist.

When Pitlick and Sheehy first combined to set up junior defenseman Tyler Nanne’s one-timer about halfway through the first period, it was the Gophers first five-on-five goal after a two-game drought.

Pitlick then scored himself with a one-timer on the power play at 16 minutes, 50 seconds in the first period. The junior center took assists from Sheehy and fellow linemate Brent Gates Jr. It also marked the Gophers seventh-consecutive game with a power-play score. Entering the game, the Gophers power play topped the Big Ten and ranked sixth in the nation at .260.

Sheehy recorded his goal just 41 seconds into the second period, with assists from Pitlick and senior defenseman Jack Sadek. That also signaled the end for Michigan junior goaltender Hayden Lavigne, as he came off for freshman Strauss Mann. Meanwhile Gophers junior goaltender Mat Robson ended the game with 31 saves.

Apparently that goaltender switch was all Michigan needed to trigger its offense. The Wolverines proceeded to score three goals in fewer than five minutes to tie it up, from sophomore defenseman Quinn Hughes, sophomore winger Michael Pastujov and junior center Jake Slaker.

The Gophers, though, benefitted from another momentum swing when Michigan lost sophomore winger Dakota Raabe to a game misconduct for checking from behind and send Gophers freshman defenseman Ben Brinkman head first into the boards. But despite the Gophers’ dominant power play, the team couldn’t convert on the five-minute man advantage.

But pretty much as soon as Michigan killed that off, though, the Gophers lost junior defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf to the same call, this time for bodying Slaker. And with Pitlick already in the box, this sent the Gophers to their third five-on-three penalty kill of the series and second of the game.

While the Gophers again struggled in the second period, same as Friday, the power play again put the team back on track in the third period. Senior center Tommy Novak scored from McManus and Sheehy to give the Gophers their lead back at 6:18. The Gophers ended the game with a successful kill of a six-on-four penalty.

It was far from a perfect game. But it was progress with just one more month left in the season.

“That’s a big emphasis in our room right now: We need to play better games,” Pitlick said Friday. “We need to be playing our best hockey by the time playoffs come. They’re not here yet. But we need to tighten up our mistakes and play better hockey.”