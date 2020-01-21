Another big summer concert by another act who purportedly retired years ago is coming indoors to U.S. Bank Stadium this summer.

Country superstar George Strait, who billed his 2013 outing at Target Center as a farewell concert, will play the Vikings stadium between preseason games Aug. 22 with big-name openers Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale options beginning Wednesday, including ones for fan club members and American Express cardholders. With myriad premium and VIP options, tour promoter AEG and USBS representatives did not name ticket prices to the public for the show in the publicly funded stadium.

Since his Cowboy Rides Away Tour wrapped in 2014, Strait has only performed in Las Vegas. The Poteet, Texas, native officially returns to the road starting this weekend in Kansas City and Wichita -- the only two other cities besides Vegas and Minneapolis where he's so far confirmed in 2020. Ticket prices in those other cities range from $93 to over $1,000.

He dropped a new album last year, “Honky Tonk Time Machine,” which featured the famed Austin, Texas, dance hall the Broken Spoke on the cover, a venue he frequented before landing some of the biggest hits in country radio in the 1980s and ‘90s, including “Amarillo by Morning,” “Ace in the Hole,” “All My Exes Live in Texas” and “Write This Down.”

U.S. Bank Stadium has the only other stadium concert so far announced for 2020, a June 27 date with Mötley Crüe (whose farewell tour wrapped in 2015), Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett.