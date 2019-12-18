Three bands that brought Aquanetted hairdos and spandex wedgies to new heights in the 1980s, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison are aiming high again with a three-band stadium tour next summer that’s now coming to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, June 27.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale beginning Jan. 13. As is normal practice with the tour’s mega-promoter Live Nation, it is not revealing ticket prices ahead of time to the public in the publicly funded stadium so it can enlist its usual, adjustable, “dynamic pricing” techniques. Live Nation also owns Ticketmaster.

The tour quickly sold out in many of the previously announced cities, including Milwaukee, where it was declared the fastest sell-out ever at Miller Park. That's ol' Milwaukee for ya. In time for the Minneapolis announcement, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts have been newly added to open the shows.

Wait, you might be saying: Didn’t Mötley Crüe do a long farewell tour that came to the Twin Cities three “final” times before finally wrapping up at the end of 2015? And weren’t the guys in the band so adamant about never performing again they signed legal documentation promising as much?

Yes and yes, but apparently staying at home sweet home for the second half of the decade wasn’t so sweet, even with last year’s so-bad-it’s-almost-good movie adaptation of their autobiography “The Dirt” to watch on repeat. So they’re on their way again starting June 21 in San Antonio.

A band that hasn’t pulled any farewell pronouncements -- and has stayed together for four decades despite losing a guitarist and one of its drummer’s arms -- Def Leppard was last seen in town on another stadium three-headed tour with Journey and Cheap Trick that hit Target Field in 2018.

As has been the case with Crue singer Vince Neil for about two decades now, Def Lep’s frontman Joe Elliott struggled to hit many of the old notes at that show, but fans filled in on vocals for the band’s long list of radio hits, including “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Photograph,” “Animal” and “Love Bites.”

While Poison frontman Bret Michaels seems to come through to a local casino at least twice a year with his solo band, Poison itself hasn’t played in town since an April 21 gig at Xcel Center. That one was a twofer with – guess who? – Def Leppard.

One unique trait about all three of these bands: Each of them features all of the living members from their 80s heyday.