Patience is a virtue. "Don't be afraid to start small" when planting trees, advised Tom Hayden, a horticulturist. "You'll have more joy watching things grow. Plant trees for the future."

Choose the right trees. Maples are popular, but they're not great garden trees, said Hayden. "They're hogs at the trough and put a lot of pressure on the soil. If you want to garden, don't plant a maple." He favors oaks and ginkgoes.

Create year-round interest. Blooms are fleeting, so focus on foliage, textures and structures when designing a garden, advised Jay Peterson. "When you want something throughout the year, you need different textures, leaf shapes and colors — light, dark and variegated," he said.

Plant natives. "They're tough," said Hayden. "Once they get their feet in the ground, they will withstand a lot of abuse." His favorites include prairie dropseed, bunchflower, euphorbia, baptisia and his very favorite, prairie dock. "It sends up tall candles with a flower, like a little yellow daisy on top," he said. The plant also attracts birds. "It has seeds that finches like."

Kim Palmer