– Five Duluth nonprofits are setting up a fund to help other charities in the region weather the coronavirus crisis.

The COVID-19 Northeast Minnesota Response Fund will help those facing a “triple threat from this public health and economic emergency,” said Holly Sampson, CEO of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

“They will see increased demand for services,” she said. “They are working to maintain operations at a time of health concerns for their own staffs. And they will likely struggle to raise funds because public events and activities have been canceled. That’s why we are stepping up to help them.”

The Community Foundation, the Ordean Foundation, the Northland Foundation, the Head of the Lakes United Way and the Lloyd K. Johnson Foundation are all contributing to the pot of money, which can be distributed across seven Northeastern Minnesota counties.

“Already we are seeing how COVID-19 is impacting our community,” Matt Hunter, president of the Head of the Lakes United Way, said in a statement. “Businesses are shutting their doors to protect public health, and people are losing income. We want to support the safety net that will support these individuals and their families at a time of need and uncertainty.”

Donors can give online at www.dsacommunityfoundation.org/covid-19-response-fund and can learn more by calling 218-726-0232 or e-mailing info@dsacommunityfoundation.com.