Former Vikings receiver Jarius Wright is headed to the Carolina Panthers, a league source confirmed to the Star Tribune.

The former 2012 fourth-round pick left the Vikings as one of the longest tenured players. Wright, who was cut Friday, appeared in 83 games, including four playoff games during which he caught nine passes for 129 yards. The Vikings saved $2.64 million in cap space by releasing him.

Wright, 28, was a productive slot receiver, catching 66.5 percent of his targets for 2,168 yards and 10 touchdowns during six seasons.

“Jarius is not only a very good football player, but a tremendous person,” general manager Rick Spielman said. “Tried to see if we could make it still work, but understanding sometimes the business side takes over.”

The Panthers get Wright on a reported two-year deal worth up to $3.5 million in the first season, according to NFL Media. He rejoins Norv Turner, his former offensive coordinator in Minnesota, and former teammates Matt Kalil and Captain Munnerlyn.