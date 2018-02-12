Gallery: The home sits on 2.5 acres just a few miles from the Vikings new training facility in Eagan.

Gallery: The Corvette in one of the four garage stalls. There are three more stalls below (currently a playroom).

Gallery: The home comes with a 1996 Corvette with removable roof and 36,000 mileage.

Gallery: The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Gallery: The has over 10,000 square feet.

Gallery: The living room has a wall of windows.

Gallery: This home in Inver Grove Heights was designed for family fun and entertaining.

Family-friendly and Party Central. That’s the Mortensens’ home in Inver Grove Heights.

“We were the house the kids came to,” said Nicolle Mortensen, whose home was a magnet for their five children’s friends and teammates. And as founders of Anytime Fitness, Nicolle and husband Dave also hosted large gatherings in their home.

“We’ve had close to 100 people and never felt crowded,” said Nicolle.

The 2005 house, set on 2.5 acres just a few miles from the Vikings new training facility in Eagan, was big when the Mortensens bought it in 2008. They made it bigger, finishing the lower level to add a large theater, pub-style bar, kitchen, dining area, sitting area with fireplace and a 400-bottle wine cellar with a Tuscan-inspired tasting room.

Their home’s amusements also include an indoor pool, a lighted outdoor sport court and a playroom under the garage.

“It was designed for multiple experiences,” said Dave. “Our goal was to have [guests] feel like it’s home.”

A nearly 11,000-square-foot home in Inver Grove Heights comes with indoor pool, wine room, theater, seven garage stalls and a Corvette.

Now that their children are older, the Mortensens have built a new home on more acreage. Their 10,368-square-foot house with five bedrooms and six bathrooms is for sale for $1.445 million.

And to sweeten the deal, they’re throwing in a car — a 1996 white Corvette with removable roof and 36,000 actual miles.

Kathy Madore of Edina Realty, 651-426-7172, has the listing.