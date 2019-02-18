You can take this to the snowbank: The Twin Cities area is about to experience its snowiest February on record.

After a few days without anything ruler-worthy, the metro area is in line for up to a half-foot of snow starting Tuesday night and lasting into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

So far this month, the Twin Cities has endured 22.6 inches of snow. Toss in most of what’s coming in the next day or two, and we’re sure to bury the previous record of 26.5 inches set in 1962.

And we’re not done yet for the shortest month of the year, according to NWS meteorologist Alexandra Keclik.

“It’s possible” the metro area will bust through the 30-inch mark, Keclik said. “There is another [storm] system Friday through the weekend.”

As for temperatures leading up to the weekend, below average is the theme, with highs no better than the mid-20s, the NWS is forecasting. Reaching 32 on Saturday is a definite maybe.