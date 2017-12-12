An ex-Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to six months in the Hennepin County Workhouse for kicking a man in the face during an arrest last year, causing traumatic brain injury.

Christopher Reiter, 36, received the maximum allowable sentence under state guidelines for delivering blow to the head of Mohamed Osman in May 2016, knocking him unconscious and inflicting brain bleeding. In a rare conviction for on-duty use of force, a jury found Reiter guilty of felony third-degree assault in October. Reiter also received three years’ probation and a $500 fine. Reiter received a stay of imposition, meaning his felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor once he successfully completes his sentence. Reiter, 36, had already lost his job with the Minneapolis Police Department and will now likely lose his peace officer’s license, as state law requires an automatic revocation for any felony conviction.

On May 30, 2016, Reiter responded to a domestic abuse call at a south Minneapolis apartment building and found a woman badly beaten. When other officers arrived, they found the man who beat her, Osman, sitting in his SUV in front of the building. Officers surrounded him and ordered him out of the car. Reiter and other witnesses said they believed Osman had a knife, although there was no mention of a knife in reports about the incident. Minneapolis police have investigated eight complaints against Reiter. Before being fired, Reiter had kicked a gas station attendant while on duty in 2014. The attendant sued, and the case settled after the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $105,000 after a federal lawsuit. Osman has filed a federal lawsuit asking for $4 million in damages.