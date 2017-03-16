A year and a half before he was caught on video kicking a man in the face resulting in felony charges, surveillance video captured Minneapolis Police Officer Christopher Reiter kicking a gas station manager in the chest without apparent provocation.

That video shows Reiter arriving at a south Minneapolis gas station on Sept. 13, 2014, after the manager, Shawn Ross, broke up a fight. Reiter got out of the car, pointed at Ross, who got on his knees. Reiter then walked up to Ross and kicked him the chest, causing Ross to fall forward.

Reiter, 36, was charged Wednesday with felony third-degree assault for a May 2016 incident for repeatedly kicking Mohamed Osman, breaking his nose and causing a traumatic brain injury. Reiter has since been fired from the department, although he is appealing his termination.

According to criminal charges and police records, Reiter and other officers responded to a south Minneapolis apartment building on a report that Osman had severely beaten his girlfriend. Video shows Reiter “quickly approaching [Osman] and violently kicking him in the face within seconds of [Osman] going to the ground,” the complaint says.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Reiter. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m.

The video of Reiter kicking Ross at the south Minneapolis gas station is the key evidence in a federal lawsuit the gas station manager filed against the officer and the City of Minneapolis last October. Ross’ attorney Paul Applebaum, who provided the video, filed a federal excessive force suit on his behalf. Applebaum that the most recent allegations against the officer demonstrated a disturbing pattern of misconduct.

“After these series of incidents, the only conclusion that one can draw is that Officer Reiter should work in another field,” Applebaum said on Wednesday.

Reiter’s attorney filed to have the suit dismissed, but Judge Wilhelmina Wright denied that, writing, “when viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to Ross’s version of the events, the Court concludes that a reasonable jury could find that Officer Reiter used unreasonable and excessive force against Ross.”

That case is now scheduled for trial in July.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.