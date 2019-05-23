Most of the video and audio evidence in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was released Thursday.

The evidence includes the 911 calls Justine Ruszczyk Damond placed on July 15, 2017, just before Noor fatally shot her, body camera videos from officers who responded to the scene and a silent clip filmed by Noor’s supervisor of Noor sitting in a squad car raising his arms.

Five police body camera videos recorded by Noor, his partner, Matthew Harrity, and some of the first officers who arrived as backup — Scott Aikins, Thomas Fahey and Ty Jindra — were not included in Thursday’s release. Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance ruled Wednesday that those videos must be redacted by the state by June 10 before copies can be publicly distributed.

“The Court finds that there is potential for exploitation of that material for improper purposes should it be released,” she wrote regarding the select body camera videos. “The images of the decedent’s bare breasts, of her face in distress, as well as the sounds of her gasping for breath, moaning, and vomiting, are of limited value for the accurate reporting purposes. … It would tend to promote sensationalism or cater to prurient interests, and it is the Court’s supervisory role to avoid those uses of judicial records.”

However, the judge ruled, the unaltered versions of those videos will be made available for public viewing on Friday, along with about approximately 300 exhibits presented at Noor’s trial.

Jurors convicted Noor on April 30 of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 7.

FILE - In this Friday, April 26, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks to court in Minneapolis.

Noor and Harrity were responding to Damond’s 911 call about a possible sexual assault behind her south Minneapolis home when Noor fired from the front passenger seat through Harrity’s open window. Noor testified at trial that a loud bang on the squad startled Harrity, that Damond appeared at Harrity’s window and that he shot because he feared they were being ambushed.