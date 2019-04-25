Ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor is expected to testify on his own behalf as the defense prepares to present its case in his murder trial for the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Noor’s testimony will mark the first time he has spoken publicly about the night Damond was killed in her south Minneapolis alley. Noor also previously declined to speak with investigators. Prosecutors rested their case Thursday afternoon after nearly three weeks of testimony.

The decision was revealed right before a brief afternoon break, out of earshot of the jury, as lawyers debated whether to allow defense witnesses to sit in on his testimony Most witnesses have been barred from attending court. It is unclear when Noor will be called to the stand.

Noor’s defense attorneys spent the morning cross-examining a prosecution use-of-force expert, Timothy Longo Sr., who on Wednesday testified how the officers made a string of bad decisions leading up to their deadly encounter with Damond.

“I don’t believe they were logical or rational at all,” Longo, a former police chief in Charlottesville, Va., and former Baltimore police colonel, said of Noor’s actions. “This was an unprovoked, violent response.”

On Thursday, defense attorney Peter Wold questioned Longo’s credentials, such as a lack of ambush training, and argued that if the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s investigation was botched as the prosecution contends, that would hurt Noor more than anyone else.

Noor fatally shot Damond after he and his partner, Matthew Harrity, were responding to Damond’s 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south side home on July 15, 2017, when, according to Harrity’s testimony, a loud “thud” on their squad and a “silhouette” at Harrity’s driver’s side window caused them to fear they were being ambushed. Noor fired from the passenger seat, striking Damond through the open window. She died at the scene.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance also rejected a last-minute motion by defense attorney Thomas Plunkett to dismiss the charges against Noor, which include second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Plunkett argued that the state didn’t show enough evidence to prove the charges, but conceded the shooting was an act of “gross negligence coupled with an element of recklessness,” but that it didn’t rise to the level of culpable negligence, a key element of the charges against Noor. “Of course, this has to be considered in the context of the authorized use of force,” Plunkett said.

Quaintance declined to dismiss the charges saying: “I do think there is sufficient evidence for each of these charges to go to the jury.”

Along with Noor, use-of-force experts William O’Keefe and Emanuel Kapelsohn, along with psychologist Matthew Guller are expected to testify. Prosecutors took issue with an interview O’Keefe had with Noor, where the ex-officer filled him in on the details of what happened that night. Prosecutors contended that a seven-paragraph report O’Keefe gave them was insufficient.

Testimony resumes this afternoon.