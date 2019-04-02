Attorneys in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor on Tuesday morning debated the merits of 3-D reconstruction videos of the 2017 scene where Justine Ruszczyk Damond was fatally shot.

Prosecutors called two BCA agents to testify in the morning, and expect to call more later today. The judge has not issued a ruling on whether they can be admitted at trial.

The prosecution also displayed a black and white aerial photo of the scene that was created via a composite of several scans of the area. Damond’s body and the squad were visible, but details could not be seen due to the perspective of the photo.

The new technology has been debated among prosecutors, who fought for its admission as key in evaluating the veracity of witness testimony, and attorneys defending Noor in the shooting. The defense rejected the videos, arguing that they represent the evidence unfairly.

Noor, 33, is on trial in Hennepin County District Court for second-degree murder with intent, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Damond. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

His trial began Monday with jury selection, which is expected to resume Wednesday morning.

Tuesday’s hearing comes weeks after the issue was first debated in court at a March 1 motion hearing. Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance initially ruled at a pretrial hearing Friday against admitting the videos, expressing concern that she didn’t know who created them or whether they were accurate.

The judge, assistant Hennepin County attorneys Amy Sweasy and Patrick Lofton, and defense attorneys Thomas Plunkett and Peter Wold discussed the videos a third time at a Tuesday morning motion hearing.

On Friday, Lofton made a last-ditch effort to salvage the evidence by proposing another hearing in order to elicit testimony from Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents who collected evidence from the scene and created the videos.

The judge said at the time that the videos could be admitted if the prosecution could lay foundation for their merit.

“Any rulings can change based on what happens at trial,” Quaintance said Friday. The judge appeared unfamiliar with the technology.

“This isn’t some fledgling technology,” Lofton said, adding that the BCA has used it for two years.

Quaintance responded by saying she had polled “several” judges, and none had seen it in state or federal court.

Lofton pressed to have BCA witnesses testify about it.

“I don’t want a dog-and-pony show…,” Quaintance said.

In a prior court filing, prosecutors said the “Leica flythrough” videos show the location of the squad car in relation to Damond’s body and potential bullet trajectories, among other information.

According to the prosecution: Leica is a German company that makes several products, including 3-D laser scanners used to document crime scenes by creating “hundred of thousands of data points.”

The scans coordinate data points in order to measure distances, elevation and other factors, the prosecution wrote.

“A full and accurate 3-D scan of a crime scene conveys more information than mere still photos of a crime scene or a 2D diagram,” prosecutors wrote. “With a 3-D scan, the jury can see the spatial relationships of various items of evidence.”

The videos would show such things as the height of Damond’s bullet wound in relation to the height of the squad car window, they said.

Noor fatally shot Damond on July 15, 2017 after he and his partner, Matthew Harrity, responded to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home. Harrity has told investigators he was startled by a loud sound near their squad car, Damond appeared at Harrity’s driver’s side window and Noor fired his gun through Harrity’s open window.

“These pieces of information are critical in this case because it is disputed how the defendant and [Damond] were positioned when he killed her,” the prosecution argued in its filing. “The flythrough video will aid the jury in numerous ways, but most importantly, it will help them evaluate the testimony of Officer Matthew Harrity, and of course, the defendant, if he chooses to testify.”

The defense had previously argued that the videos could confuse jurors.

“The fly through packages opinion testimony into a video that unfairly represents the actual evidence and risks confusing the jury,” the defense wrote in a February court filing objecting to the evidence. “The fly through also encourages the jury to consider the events in slow motion with a field of view that is wider than what a person would actually see.”

Noor’s trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

