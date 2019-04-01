About 75 prospective jurors were introduced Monday in the murder and manslaughter trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, while court is adjourned until Wednesday.

After the pool spent about 35 minutes filtering in through security, Hennepin District Judge Kathryn Quaintance welcomed them and summarized the charges against Noor for the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Quaintance estimated the trial would last three to four weeks.

Defense attorney Thomas Plunkett introduced Noor, who stood but did not speak. The potential jurors consisted of an estimated 50 men and 25 women, with 15 of them people of color. They were given questionnaires to fill out, which attorneys will likely spend the next two days researching before jury selection resumes.

Advocates with Justice for Justine are expected to speak outside the Government Center at noon.

Noor is the first Minnesota police officer in recent memory on murder charges for killing a civilian in the line of duty. The July 15, 2017, fatal shooting of Damond, 40, drew worldwide attention to Minnesota.

He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder with intent, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Noor is the second Minnesota officer in the last three years to be prosecuted for an on-duty killing and the first to face murder charges, although attorneys and academics caution against viewing it as a cultural shift in how the state handles officer-involved shootings. In 2017, former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Philando Castile.

On the night she was killed, Damond, a spiritual healer and meditation coach who was engaged to be married, called 911 at about 11:30 p.m. to report a possible rape in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity, responded, and while in the alley were startled by what Harrity told investigators was a loud noise, such as a slap on the squad car. Damond then appeared at Harrity’s driver’s side window, which was open. Noor fired a single shot across his partner about 11:40 p.m., killing Damond, who was unarmed.

Neither officer’s body camera was activated at the time, nor was their squad car camera.

Noor declined to speak with state investigators about the Damond shooting, breaking years of tradition. Minnesota officers have typically given statements to investigators within days of killing a civilian, usually stating that they feared for their lives. Nearly all have later been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by a grand jury or a county attorney.