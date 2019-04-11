Body camera footage played in court Thursday of the scene where former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond showed a chaotic scene where officers were given no information about what had occurred.

The video was recorded by Minneapolis police officer Scott Aikins, who was the third assisting squad to arrive on the scene. The 25-minute clip begins with Aikins and his partner racing to the scene from Uptown, shows his perspective of the life-saving measures as he held gauze to Damond's wound and ends with Aikins still clueless about how she was shot. About 20 minutes of the video is from the scene.

"I have no [expletive] clue, but she's gone," Aikins is heard saying to someone asking him about the circumstances of the shooting.

The video briefly shows Noor. Several officers are depicted, and Minneapolis firefighters and Hennepin County Medical Center paramedics are shown administering life-saving procedures on Damond, who lay on a concrete driveway. An assistant Hennepin County Medical Examiner testified on Tuesday that pierced a primary artery causing substantial blood loss, and that "even very quick help would not be enough" to save her.

Aikins testified in court under questioning from Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Amy Sweasy that Noor's partner, Matthew Harrity looked like a man captured on video opening and closing the driver's door to the squad Noor and his partner Harrity were in at the time. At some point Harrity can be heard saying that the incident was an "officer shooting," and that there were no suspects at large.

Aikins is also shown later opening the same door after medics had declared Damond deceased, looking inside while holding a flashlight, closing the door and walking away. Asked by a prosecutors if he knows why he did that, he answered, "I don't. I don't."

from Justine Damond website, Stephen GovelJustine Ruszczyk Damond ORG XMIT: MIN1707162144492449

In the video, Aikins also asked others at the scene about the investigation after life-saving measures were stopped, but didn't appear to receive answers from anyone.

"Are we lookin' around for a gun here, do we know?" Aikins is heard asking law enforcement at the scene.

"Why did you ask that?" Sweasy asked.

Aikins said it was his instinct to consider collecting evidence to investigate the shooting.

"They called her," he said of Damond's death. "Now it's time to do the things you do."

Sweasy also asked him about the streetlights in the area, and his ability to see and identify faces, an issue that was raised in other testimony Wednesday. He said it was "dark" outside, but he was able to identify co-workers and other first responders at the scene he was not familiar with.

Sweasy also pressed Aikins on why he asked three people at the scene at different times whether he could turn of his body camera, an issue the prosecution has asked jurors to pay attention to.

"Being on camera isn't terribly fun," he said. "It's kind of intrusive. You don't want to be on stage all the time."

Defense attorney Peter Wold questioned Aikins about his ability to trust his partner and understand his partner's reactions and behavior and react accordingly. The defense has said Noor saw that Harrity was afraid the night of the shooting when Damond approached their squad, and fired to protect them from what they both thought was an ambush.

Aikins completed his testimony about 12:30 p.m. Additional testimony resumes at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday marked the first time the footage was played in the courtroom of ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who is standing trial for murder and manslaughter for shooting Damond on July 15, 2017 after responding to her 911 call of a possible sexual assault behind her south Minneapolis home.

Before the footage was played, Judge Kathryn Quaintance warned the jury that there may be strong language, while Damond's fiancé, Don Damond and other relatives filed out of the courtroom and entered an overflow room, where video of the trial was streamed. Damond didn't look as the video played, cradling his head in his hands. In the courtroom, Quaintance stood while the video played.

The footage was played two days after Quaintance reversed her earlier order that barred the media and public in the courtroom from viewing certain potentially graphic body-camera footage from the crime scene. Quaintance argued that she had sought to balance the massive media interest surrounding the case with Noor's right to a fair trial and with privacy concerns raised by broadcasting Damond's dying moments.

A coalition of local news outlets argued in a motion that the public, and by extension the media, had a right to view all evidence in the case once it became public at trial.

Ultimately, Quaintance determined that there was no legal precedent for withholding the footage from viewing, telling the courtroom on Tuesday that even if she doesn't agree with the law, she is obligated to follow it.