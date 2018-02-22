One single dollar was all a “Jeopardy” contestant from Edina could muster in his seventh and final appearance on the long-running television quiz show.

But thanks to that string of six victories that started Feb. 14, 45-year-old Rob Worman ends up with $133,901 in winnings.

“I have no complaints about how I played my game,” Worman said soon after his final appearance aired Thursday afternoon, ending with Alan Harrison, of Seattle, coming out on top with $15,201. “My opponent Alan just played the same strategy and he played it better. He was so fast, I just couldn’t beat him on that buzzer.”

Worman wanted to make sure to thank his family and friends “who have been so supportive of this crazy fun ride.”

His path to the television stage in Los Angeles began in June, when he took the show’s online test. Next came an in-person interview, a second quiz in Denver and a dry-run version of “Jeopardy.” His appearances were recorded soon after Thanksgiving.