A Wright County boy is fighting for his life after contracting a strain of E.coli that killed his sister earlier this week.

Kade and Kallan Maresh were sickened by a shiga toxin producing bacteria on July 9, eventually sending them into acute kidney failure. State health officials are investigating the source for the E.coli that caused what’s called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

Most types of E. coli are normal and harmless, according to a Mayo Clinic website. But some strains of E. coli — including those that cause HUS — are responsible for serious foodborne infections. E.coli can be found in contaminated meat or produce, swimming pools or lakes contaminated with feces or from animals at petting zoos.

On its CaringBridge site, the family said the toxin from the bacteria damaged their daughter’s kidneys and her neurological system. “Her brain and heart were being damaged,” the family said. “Our sweet sweet little girl lost the battle. … Kade is still fighting.”

The family said their son, Kade, has had blood transfusions and is on kidney dialysis. “He has a long road to recovery and we hope and pray the toxins stay away from his brain and heart and other organ systems,” the family said.

HUS, which is a serious condition, usually develops in children after five to 10 days of diarrhea — often bloody — caused by infection with certain strains of E.coli bacterian, according to Mayo. Timely and appropriate treatment usually leads to a full recovery for most people, especially young children, according to the Mayo website.

In a CaringBridge post on Sunday, the family said the two children began suffering from nonstop bloody diarrhea and vomiting a week earlier. After several visits to the emergency room, the two were rushed by ambulance to Children’s Hospital at the University of Minnesota.

“It is absolutely heart breaking watching your babies in so much pain and being so helpless,” the parents said.

A week after she fell ill, the parents said goodbye to their daughter.

“We were able to give Kallan a bath and put her favorite jammies on her,” they wrote in a journal entry on Sunday. “We got to hold her free of tubes and snuggle and kiss her. She is the most amazing little girl in the world. Our hearts are aching with the deepest sadness.”

On Monday, the parents said Kade’s blood work has not yet shown improvement but hope to soon.

“He got a special visit from some of his closest friends and family today and it was so fun to see him smile and be so talkative,” they wrote. “We have not got to see that in a long time.

By Tuesday afternoon, a gofundme page has raised $42,074, double it’s $20,000 goal to help the family with medical expenses.