Two vehicles traveling after dark on a major north metro street without lights on collided head-on in a crash that killed one driver and injured the other motorist and her two children, authorities said Tuesday.

The wreck occurred about 8 p.m. Monday on Lexington Avenue near 146th Avenue N. in Ham Lake, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

A moment later, a third vehicle heading north hit the other two. That driver was not hurt, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver who died was identified as Victor John Karanja Ndau, 21, of Blaine. His southbound car strayed into the opposite lane, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Danielle L. Eakman, 38, of Ham Lake, was heading north in her SUV with children Westin Ledeen, 8, and Cierra Ledeen, 11, along. All three were hospitalized and expected to survive their injuries.

“Neither vehicle involved in the ... head-on collision had any lights, on and both were in the northbound lane of traffic” when the crash occurred, a Sheriff’s Office statement read.