After it sold its Minnetonka headquarters to make way for a housing project, Digi International said Friday it will move its new office 3 miles away to Hopkins.

The provider of "internet of things" (IoT) connectivity products for businesses said it would move early next year into the Excelsior Crossings office park off Excelsior Boulevard near Hwy. 169.

"Our new headquarters will be ideal for our agile, athletic, and innovative organization," said Ron Konezny, Digi president and chief executive, in a statement. "It will extend our leadership in the IoT and Minnesota technology space. This move reflects the cultural transformation we've undertaken, and I am thrilled to see the results."

The company did not say how many employees would work out of the new headquarters.

The company said the move will cause minimal disruption to the company's business while staying close to its logistics facility in Eden Prairie. The new office, being designed by Minneapolis firm Studio BV, also provides features like informal common areas and dedicated lab space. Digi will occupy the top two floors of Building B at the three-building Excelsior Crossings campus.

The company sold its 133,000-square-foot headquarters at 11001 Bren Road E. to apartment developer Dominium for $10 million, according to a state electronic certificate of real estate value. The sale closed Tuesday.

Dominium plans to demolish the structure, which was built in 1981, and replace it with three new apartment buildings totaling close to 500 units. One building will have 262 affordable senior independent living apartments, and there will be a pair of workforce housing buildings that would add 220 units.

The property is close to the Opus Station on the proposed Southwest LRT Green Line extension, which is expected to begin service in 2023.

In July, Digi reported net income of $2.6 million for its third fiscal quarter. It posted revenue of $62.7 million.

Earlier in April, Digi announced it would cut 10 percent of its workforce, or about 60 positions, as it moved some work from its Eden Prairie plant to contract manufacturers.

