MINNETONKA, Minn. _ Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.6 million.
The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.
The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $62.7 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Digi International said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $64 million.
The company expects a full-year loss of 4 cents to 1 cent per share, with revenue ranging from $223 million to $227 million.
Digi International shares have climbed 41 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.50, an increase of 35 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGII
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.