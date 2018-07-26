MINNETONKA, Minn. _ Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $62.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Digi International said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $64 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of 4 cents to 1 cent per share, with revenue ranging from $223 million to $227 million.

Digi International shares have climbed 41 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.50, an increase of 35 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGII