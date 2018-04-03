Digi International, the Minnetonka-based provider of internet of things connectivity products for business, will cut 10 percent of its workforce as it shifts work done in its Eden Prairie plant to contract manufacturers.

"Digi manufacturers approximately 85 percent of its products through contract manufacturers," Ron Konezny, the company's president and CEO, said in a statement. "Moving the remaining portion to existing providers minimizes disruption. Unfortunately, there will be a number of Digi employees affected."

The move will affect 60 of Digi's workforce of about 600. The positions will be eliminated in stages over the next 120 days. The company said when possible it will seek to find new positions within the company for the employees affected by the move.

Digi's industry, the company said, and will allow it to focus on new product introduction. The Eden Prairie facility will continue to house its operations team, support its contract manufacturers and oversee the planning and procurement of finished goods.

Konezny has been leading a turnaround of the company since he was hired in December 2014. In October 2015, Digi sold an underperforming subsidiary, and the company fought off a takeover bid from St. Louis-based Belden Inc. in November 2016.

Shares of Digi International were trading at $10.18, down 2 cents per share, in trading Tuesday morning, but are up 6.5 percent year-to-date.