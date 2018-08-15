This is beyond craziness:

From the Associated Press: "Two dozen players were tied for 64th place after two rounds of stroke play at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill. With the top 64 advancing to match play, that means all 24 will compete in a sudden-death playoff Wednesday morning for the last spot in the knockout rounds.

"They'll be divided into six foursomes and start the playoff at 9:30 a.m. (Twin Cities time) on the par-3 17th at Pebble Beach, where Tom Watson chipped in during the 1982 U.S. Open and went on to win.

"The winner will face the tournament's No. 1 seed in match play."

Among those in the playoff is Ben Greve, the husband of retiring Lynx point guard and new Gophers basketball coach Lindsay Whalen.

Greve, who is from Annandale, was a college golfer at Minnesota and qualified for the tournament earlier this summer. During her retirement press conference on Monday, Whalen thanked Greve and mentioned that he was on the golf course -- following the laughter by explaining that he was in the U.S. Amateur field.

Also in the playoff field is Ben Sigel of Deephaven, who played high school golf at Minnetonka and now plays for the University of Kansas..

What happens today?

The mass of golfers will be divided into six foursomes and start at the par-3 17th hole until one of them comes out ahead of the others and wins a spot in the tournament's match play.

Here's a scoreboard.

All 24 players finished the 36 holes of qualifying at 147, four-over-par and 10 strokes behind the top finishers.

Here's the good news for slackers and people of leisure.

You can watch the playoff as it unfolds on the USGA's Twitter page or below on YouTube: