A transit advisory committee has recommended a “modern” streetcar to connect Union Depot in downtown St. Paul along W. 7th St. to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Mall of America.

The Riverview Corridor Policy Advisory Committee, which consists of elected and appointed officials, as well as citizen and business representatives, voted Thursday in favor of the streetcar option. Now, Ramsey and Hennepin counties, Bloomington, St. Paul and the Metropolitan Airports Commission will vote on the project.

The two dissenting votes came from Pat Mancini, who owns a steakhouse on W. 7th, and citizen representative Laurel Severson, who has lived in the St. Paul neighborhood for more than 35 years. Both said they feared construction of the line will adversely affect residents and businesses. Severson also said she worried about pedestrian safety once the streetcar begins operations in 2027-2028.

A “modern” streetcar is much like light rail, except that it involves only one train, and operates in traffic. The Riverview streetcar will span 11.7 miles, feature 20 stations and cost $1.4 billion to $2 billion through a mix of federal and local funding.