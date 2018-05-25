The age for buying tobacco in the city of Minneapolis will rise to 21, after a unanimous vote on the City Council Friday.

The ordinance restricts tobacco sales, including vaping products, to those who can legally buy alcohol. Minneapolis will join seven other Minnesota cities and 300 nationwide that have raised the tobacco-buying age, in an effort to discourage young people from picking up the habit.

Supporters wearing green T-shirts with the #T21MN logo greeted the passing of the ordinance with thunderous applause.

Mayor Jacob Frey signed the ordinance, which was championed by Council Members Jeremiah Ellison and Andrew Johnson. It’s expected to take effect Oct. 1.

“We have an obligation to our residents to protect our youth from a predatory tobacco industry,” Ellison said in a statement.

“This policy has support from youth, educators, medical professionals, and many others. We’re proud to join a regional effort to raise the tobacco purchasing age, joining a number of our suburban partners who have lead the way on this issue.”

The ordinance faced the most significant pushback from e-cigarette dealers, who said their products are a safer alternative to cigarettes. But public health authorities said they’re alarmed by the rapid growth in vaping among teenagers, and consider it a dangerous trend.