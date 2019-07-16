In the wake of a brazen double-shooting at a downtown Minneapolis restaurant, the city’s licensing division wants the owners of Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar to establish stricter security protocols to protect its patrons.

The city sent a letter to Crave owner Keyvan Talebi on Monday citing two code violations related to the early Saturday shooting, including failing to provide adequate security to prevent criminal activity. The letter asks Talebi to provide an updated security plan for staff training, how management will stop people from bringing in guns and how staff can work better with police in case of an emergency. The plan must be submitted to the downtown police precinct by July 23.

The city also cited Crave, at 825 Hennepin Av. S., for an employee who twice attempted to get back inside the building less than an hour after the shooting, as police were securing the scene. On the second try, the employee became “verbally and physically resistant to officers,” according to the letter, and police arrested him.

Police were summoned to a report of shootings at Crave’s rooftop bar just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. The two victims were taken to the hospital with noncritical injuries. Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and don’t have a suspect in custody, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Linda Roberts, interim manager of business licensing for Minneapolis, said the letter is “standard practice” for a serious incident, and Crave has no history of security violations.

“It’s a way for us to have lessons learned and to ensure the safety of the residents and visitors of Minneapolis,” Roberts said.

Talebi did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Downtown safety is a perennial political topic in Minneapolis, one that’s generated calls for more officers in recent years. City Council Member Steve Fletcher, who represents much of the area, has been a proponent of a strategy that emphasizes better lighting and more late-night activity, as opposed to heavier enforcement alone.

Last year, Aqua Nightclub and Lounge, also downtown, closed after a triple shooting and years of conflict with the city over security.