Authorities on Monday identified the man who was fatally shot late at night in downtown Minneapolis.

Joe Willie Ross Jr., 24, of Shakopee, died early Sunday from a gunshot to the chest, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No one has been arrested in connection with the death of Ross, who was located in the road near Washington and 1st avenues N. after being shot about 1:50 a.m. He died less than an hour later at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The area includes many restaurants, nightspots and entertainment venues in the area that are bustling on a summer weekend.

Sunday’s death marked the third homicide in downtown Minneapolis since Memorial Day weekend. A woman was fatally stabbed on May 25. On June 10, a man was shot dead while apparently trying to break up a fight Monday in an alley. A second man was seriously injured in the same shooting.

Sunday’s gunfire also came roughly 24 hours after two men were shot and wounded downtown around bar-closing time early Saturday, and police arrested a boy thought to be connected to the crime.

In that incident, an off-duty officer heard gunfire near Hennepin Avenue S. and S. 7th Street about 1:20 a.m. Officers found a man who had been shot. About the same time, another gunshot victim was found in the 500 block of N. 1st Street. Both were expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information about Sunday morning’s killing is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous and information leading to an arrest may lead to a reward. Information can also be called in to police at (612) 692-TIPS (8477).