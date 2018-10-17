Days after a shooting that left three injured, Aqua Nightclub and Lounge in downtown Minneapolis has temporarily closed, and the city may pursue pulling the club’s liquor license.

City licensing officials met with Aqua management this week to discuss consequences for the club’s failure to abide by security standards, said Linda Roberts, a city licensing official.

Roberts said the city tries to work with businesses to educate them on best practices after citing them for violating city code, but Aqua has not heeded their guidance in the past. In these cases, “we’re not given much of an option,” she said.

The club, at 400 1st Av. N., will be closed for a week. If Aqua doesn’t give up its license, the city may take steps to revoke it, said Roberts.

Early Monday, someone opened fire inside the club, which was packed with patrons who attended a rap concert featuring Lil Durk Live. Three men suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.