Minneapolis police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at least three people inside a downtown nightclub early Monday.

Officers were called to a “chaotic scene” at the Aqua Nightclub and Lounge at 400 1st Avenue N. about 1:45 a.m. on a report of multiple people shot. When they arrived they found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance.

A third adult suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in a private vehicle, police said.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, no one had been arrested, police said.

Investigators taped off the area and took statements from several people. Authorities also collected evidence, police said.

More than 200 tickets had been sold for the Lil Dirk Live show at the club Sunday night.

Anybody with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.