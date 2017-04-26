An elderly resident at a Chaska nursing home suffered severe burns and died after falling into a tub of scalding laundry water, according to a state Health Department report that faults the home’s staff for leaving a laundry door open and unattended.

Allene M. Hookom, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and lived many years in Eden Prairie, died from what the medical examiner ruled were “thermal (scald) injuries,” according to police records released Wednesday.

State Health Department investigators concluded that the operators of Auburn Manor were negligent when the 90-year-old resident, known to wander throughout the facility, ended up on her back in a few inches of 155-degree waste water in the incident on Dec. 31.

In its report, the state determined that Auburn Manor staff left a laundry room door with a locking mechanism “unattended and held open using a magnetic latch. ... on the wall behind the door.”

Housekeeping staff explained that using the magnetic latch “was routine practice to make it easier to go in and out of the laundry room, often with clean laundry,” according to the report.

The state pointed out that Auburn Manor had no policy or formal procedures addressing the locking of laundry room doors. In the wake of Hookom’s death, Auburn Manor had the latch removed and directed staff members to keep the laundry room doors locked “unless they were in direct view of the door,” the state report noted.

The nursing home is operated by Auburn Homes and Services, a nearly 90-year-old faith-based nonprofit that began in Victoria, Minn., moved to Chaska in the mid-1980s and offers a range of services for more than 200 residents.

‘Heartbreaking accident’

CEO and President Mike Senden said he has no quarrel with the state’s findings in what he called “a really heartbreaking accident [that] affected our staff greatly and the family greatly.”

Senden said that along with improving supervision of the laundry room, the facility also has installed a screen atop the basin, which is sunken into the floor.

According to state investigators and police:

Hookom, who generally relied on a wheelchair to move around the nursing home, had been spotted three times that day approaching the end of the hall where the laundry room was located and was sent away by the housekeeping manager each time.

Eventually, Hookom walked through the laundry room’s unlocked exit door and ended up on her back in the uncovered concrete catch basin, which measures 2 feet by 4 feet and is where hot water drains from a washer hose. Her wheelchair was found nearby.

A nursing assistant found an alert Hookom faceup in the accumulating hot water about 3 p.m. and heard her faintly calling out “help me” from the basin.

Hookom suffered second-degree burns to her back, waist, buttocks, legs, ankles and feet, leaving some of her skin bright red and peeling. The water was kept at that temperature to disinfect the laundry.

When Hookom arrived at the hospital emergency room “she was crying out in pain.” She died the next afternoon at Hennepin County Medical Center.

About a week before the incident, a family member said, she spoke to a facility representative about Hookom’s safety in connection with her wandering. The family member said “the facility assured her the resident was still appropriate to live there and she would be safe,” the state report read.

She was a proud of blood donor

Hookom grew up in Raymond, Minn., southwest of Willmar, one of six children. She studied agriculture at the University of Minnesota. She married Kenneth Hookom in 1949.

The family moved in 1960 to Eden Prairie, where she was president of the Women’s Society and a Sunday school superintendent. She also volunteered at the Eden Prairie Historical Society, Art in Eden Prairie and Meals on Wheels. Her biggest accomplishment,” her funeral home obituary read, “was the over 319 donations of blood and platelettes she donated.”

The Hookoms had four children and were married for 67 years until Kenneth’s death in January 2016.