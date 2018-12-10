A traveling businessman led a woman he met in a Bloomington hotel bar to his room, where he raped her and choked her to the point she feared for her life, according to charges.

Jimmy J. Hortiz, of The Dalles, Ore., was charged last week in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree assault in connection with the attack in the early hours of Nov. 30 in the Double Tree Hotel.

Hortiz remains jailed in lieu of $300,000 bail ahead of a Jan. 3 court hearing. A message was left Monday with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

The woman told police soon afterward that she had just met the 42-year-old Hortiz that night and did not consent to sex with a man she considered “old and gross,” the charges read.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman told police she was among a group drinking in the bar and became intoxicated. She next remembered being in a hotel room with Hortiz.

She said he undressed her, became “extremely angry” with her and started choking her. He also punched her, grabbed her by the hair and shoved her head into a dresser. The woman ran down a hall and had a panic attack in the lobby.

A hospital exam revealed a black eye, bruised hands, choke marks on her neck. She also had genital injuries.

The woman had on clothing that was not hers: a large men’s T-shirt and mismatched socks. She did not know where her clothes were located.

Police got Hortiz’s name from the front desk and interviewed him. Hortiz denied having anyone in his room.

A police search of the room turned up long hairs on a bed and bloody sheets. Police also retrieved the woman’s clothing from the drop ceiling. Her bra was torn and socks mismatched similarly to the ones the woman was wearing at the hospital.

Upon his arrest, Hortiz admitted the woman was in his room but denied any sexual contact. He said he hid her clothes out of fear of getting in trouble at work. The charges did not reveal his employer.

Hortiz’s criminal history includes violation of a domestic violence no contact order in Washington state in 2016.