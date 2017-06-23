– Eden Prairie high school phenom Casey Mittelstadt was taken eighth overall in the NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night at United Center.

"It's a dream come true," Mittelstadt said. "My family is super excited for me and going to a great place like Buffalo makes draft night even better."

Lakeville's Ryan Poehling, a rising sophomore forward for St. Cloud State, went 25th overall to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Wild did not have a first round pick.

Of Mittelstadt, a high-scoring center, Sabres GM Jason Botterill said: "The speed he plays at, the skill he has, he's a dynamic offensive player."

Buffalo's coach is South St. Paul native Phil Housley, who is a former high school coach at Stillwater after a storied NHL career that ended with induction in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Eden Prairie's Casey Mittelstadt

Mittelstadt will be a freshman at the University of Minnesota next season. He turned down a chance to play for the Gophers early to return for his senior season at Eden Prairie, hoping for a state title.

After the championship bid that just came up short, his accomplishments included becoming the third Eden Prairie player in nine years to be named Minnesota Mr. Hockey and being ranked third among North American skaters by the NHL's Central Scouting Service.

There have been seven Minnesotans taken in the top eight before Mittelstadt — Erik Johnson No. 1 in 2006, Blake Wheeler No. 5 in 2004, Housley No. 6 in 1982, Doug Zmolek No. 7 in 1989, Erik Rasmussen at No. 7 in 1996, Kyle Okposo at No. 7 in 2006, and Peter Mueller at No. 8 in 2006.

After scoring 106 points his first two years of high school, Mittelstadt began last fall with Green Bay of the USHL before leaving after 16 games to rejoin Eden Prairie. He dominated, scoring 22 goals and garnering 59 points in only 25 games.

Poehling, a 6-3, 190-pounder, left Lakeville North High School one year early so he could enter college with his older twin brothers, Jack and Nick.

Poehling led Lakeville North with 62 points as a junior and accelerated his way onto the Huskies as an underage freshman. He struggled a bit with transitioning to college hockey, finishing with 13 points in 35 games. He impressed at both the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, where he led the tourney with four goals, and the gold medal-winning Under-18 championship in Slovakia, where he had three goals and five points in seven games.