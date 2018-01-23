A 20-year-old man scheduled to go on trial Monday in the fatal shooting of a teenager on a Fridley street walked out of jail after prosecutors dropped the murder charge.

Zakariya H. Ahmed, of Robbinsdale, had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Mohannad Abdul Hafiz Abukhdeir on July 17 outside the teen’s home.

Ahmed was arrested that week and remained in jail for more than six months until the Anoka County attorney’s office filed the dismissal “without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors retain the right to charge him again.

“Of course he was shocked” upon release, said defense attorney Elliott Nickell, who was at the jail with his client’s family and friends when Ahmed was set free. “He has spent almost seven months in jail for something he didn’t do. … We were all there and excited he was getting out.”

Paul Young, criminal division chief for the county attorney’s office, said Tuesday that the dismissal “is not necessarily a situation where the original evidence is no longer sufficient to charge, but rather the evolution of ongoing investigation and the facts, or lack thereof, learned later.”

Neither side in this case on Tuesday would be more specific about how the investigation evolved.

A drug deal was reportedly behind Abukhdeir’s death.