Carlson Inc. has begun a multimillion-dollar renovation of its Minnetonka headquarters that will for the first time be open for lease by tenants outside the company.

The 268,000-square-foot 701 Carlson building located on Carlson Parkway close to the Interstate 494 and Interstate 394 interchange will undergo a remodel this fall that is expected to be complete by the summer of 2019, according to a Wednesday announcement.

About 58,000 square feet of space spread across the upper floors of the 701 Carlson building will be available for multiple tenants.

The updates will include a new lobby, gym with possible adjoining outdoor area, conference and training center, and a new cafe with coffee bar. The renovation is expected to help the building “exceed standards of any existing or new construction projects in the entire metro,” according to a news release by professional services firm JLL, which is responsible for the leasing of the complex.

“701 is a trophy asset along the 394 corridor and this renovation will take an already beautiful building and elevate it even more,” said Jon Dahl, JLL managing director, in a statement.

The building is home to business traveling company Carlson Wagonlit Travel.

The building also houses Radisson Hospitality Inc., formerly known as Carlson Hotels, which is being sold to Chinese hospitality and travel group Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Since the Carlson family sold its hotel company to another Chinese conglomerate HNA in 2016, Radisson Hospitality has been distancing itself from the Carlson name with a large rebranding effort.

The 601 building, the other half of the Carlson Towers, is the mirror image of 701 Carlson. The 601 is owned by Canada-based Artis REIT.

RSP is the architect for the project. JLL’s leasing team for the building includes Jon Dahl, Brent Robertson, Sam Maguire and Andrea Fischer.

Twitter: @nicolenorfleet